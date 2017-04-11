Fed’s reinvestment policy may end this year: banker

Reuters, MELBOURNE, Australia

The US Federal Reserve could begin winding down its massive balance sheet sometime later this year in a shift that would make it less necessary to raise the official funds rate, a central banker said yesterday.

Talking to reporters in Australia, St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said opinions differed within the Fed on ending its balance sheet reinvestment policy and it would take some time to agree on, but he felt it could start later in the year.

Bullard emphasized that the central bank would not be actively selling assets from its US$4.5 trillion balance sheet, but rather not replacing them as they mature.

This could be well accommodated by the market, he said, and would put limited upward pressure on US Treasury yields.

Markets were wrong-footed somewhat last week when minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting showed policymakers were considering shrinking its assets later this year.

New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday last week that the Fed could begin shedding bonds from its portfolio as soon as this year. The comments temporarily pushed the US dollar lower and raised yields on longer-dated bonds.

Economists polled by Reuters and by the Fed itself had generally expected the process to start some time next year.

Bullard, considered a policy dove by investors, said he favored only one more interest rate increase this year and argued that ending bond reinvestment could act as a replacement for rate rises.

Financial markets are pricing in about two more interest rate increases this year, while some at the Fed favor three or more.

Bullard said last month’s payrolls report published on Friday last week was relatively weak and fitted with his view that inflation would not stray far from 2 percent in the coming months.

Asked about the impact of the missile strike on Syria ordered by US President Donald Trump last week, Bullard said he did not see it as a major geopolitical event that would affect monetary policy at the Fed.