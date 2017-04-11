TAIEX ends day marginally higher after fluctuations

Staff writer, with CNA

Shares in Taiwan closed slightly higher yesterday with small fluctuations during the session.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TAIEX) closed up 9.17 points, or 0.09 percent, at 9,882.54, after moving between 9,859.03 and 9,898.64 on turnover of NT$85.26 billion (US$2.78 billion).

Although shares in smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) — the most expensive on the market — fell, the financial sector took the lead in supporting trading, dealers said.

Trading among large-cap electronics shares was mixed, with Largan falling 1.81 percent to close at NT$4,615 per share.

Shares in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, rose 0.42 percent to close at NT$96.5, while contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on Taiwan’s market, shed 0.52 percent to end the day at NT$190.

Integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) grew 0.23 percent to end at NT$217, while integrated circuit packaging and testing services firm Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (日月光) rose 0.6 percent to close at NT$38.95.

Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金) closed 1.1 percent higher to finish at NT$48.75, while Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金) rose 0.4 percent to close at NT$48.35 and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金) ended the day unchanged at NT$18.6.

Taishin Taiwan Small and Medium Cap Fund manager Wang Zhong-liang (王仲良) said he expects a bumpy ride on the TAIEX before foreign investors begin to sell stocks, and advised investors to pay close attention to appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar.