Hon Hai posts its highest revenue since March 2012

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday posted revenue of NT$341.69 billion (US$11.14 billion) for last month, climbing 18 percent monthly and 0.61 percent annually on extended demand for communications products.

The monthly result was its highest since March 2012, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

“Among our three product lines, demand for communications products was strongest, compared with computing and consumer electronics products,” a Hon Hai official said by telephone.

The result brought Hon Hai’s consolidated revenue in the first three months of this year to NT$976.6 billion, an expansion of 1.96 percent from last year’s NT$957.87 billion, the company said, which was in line with its forecast.

Revenue for Pegatron Corp (和碩), Hon Hai’s smaller rival, fell by 6.91 percent annually to NT$238.67 billion during the January-to-March quarter, Pegatron’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

The result represented a 33.79 percent drop from the previous quarter’s NT$360.48 billion, the filing showed.

Pegatron said shipments for its motherboards, and notebook and desktop computers last quarter were better than expected, but it could not offset the slow season’s effect on its consumer electronics and communications products segments.

Revenue from consumer electronics and communications products, which contributed 80 percent of the total, dropped by between 35 percent and 40 percent last quarter from a quarter earlier, in line with its estimate, the company said.

Hon Hai shares gained 0.42 percent to NT$96.5, while Pegatron’s fell 0.34 percent to close at NT$89 in Taipei trading yesterday.