Agencies

CHINA

CIRC head to be investigated

China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) Chairman Xiang Junbo (項俊波) is under investigation for suspected disciplinary violations, the Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said yesterday, using phrasing that usually refers to graft. In a brief statement, the commission said Xiang was suspected of “serious disciplinary violations,” giving no further details. Xiang, who is also a member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, took control of the insurance regulator in 2011 after serving as chairman of Agricultural Bank of China (中國農業銀行), one of the big four state banks. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is leading a campaign against official corruption that is tearing down once-untouchable party, military and business leaders and rolling up their powerful networks of relatives and allies.

TRADE SECRETS

Arrest made over stolen files

US federal prosecutors say former DuPont Co employee Anchi Hou stole more than 20,000 confidential files from the firm to help bolster a consulting business he started shortly before his retirement. Hou was put on house arrest after making his initial court appearance on Friday. The 61-year-old from East Brunswick, New Jersey, is charged with theft of trade secrets. Prosecutors say Hou copied and stole the files last year from DuPont’s manufacturing facility in Sayreville, New Jersey. The files included formulas, data and customer information related to developments in flexographic printing plate technology. Hou also allegedly took photos in restricted areas of equipment and layouts used to make DuPont products. Hou faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

FRAUD

Ng assistant pleads guilty

Jeff Yin (尹川), assistant to Macau-based billionaire real-estate developer Ng Lap Seng (吳立勝), on Friday pleaded guilty to a single tax charge. Yin, who was arrested along with Ng in 2015, was accused of engaging in a scheme to pay bribes to a former UN General Assembly president. Yin entered the plea in Manhattan federal court following two weeks of negotiations that led to an agreement in which he did not have to admit to bribing anyone. Instead, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiring to defraud the US by trying to prevent the Internal Revenue Service from collecting taxes on the US$54,000 salary he earned from a UN-focused media outfit prosecutors said Ng founded. Specifically, Yin admitted he tried to avoid paying taxes by having South-South News pay him through cash and checks made out to “petty cash.”

AIRLINES

Delta cancels 275 flights

Delta Air Lines Inc, the second-largest airline in the US, canceled about 275 flights on Saturday and warned that more could be scrapped after severe thunderstorms stymied travel out of the company’s largest hub in Atlanta last week. The airline extended a travel waiver to help customers change flights without fees if their travel plans are flexible, according to a statement posted on the Atlanta-based company’s Web site on Saturday. Delta had canceled 189 flights out of Atlanta as of 11:48am local time, or about 95 percent of the airport’s total, according to data compiled by FlightAware. About 60 percent of Delta’s 1,250 aircraft fly through Atlanta each day, the airline said in a statement earlier last week.