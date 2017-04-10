Home / Business
Mon, Apr 10, 2017 - Page 15　

Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

PANELMAKERS

Innolux, AUO’s sales soar

Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電), the two largest flat-panel makers in Taiwan, saw their first-quarter sales soar at a double-digit pace from a year earlier on the back of a spike in product prices. Innolux posted NT$86.03 billion (US$2.81 billion) in consolidated sales, jumping 52.5 percent from a year earlier, while AUO recorded NT$88.56 billion, up 24.5 percent from a year earlier. Higher product prices offset the impact of the slow season’s effects in the global panel industry, so Innolux’s three-month sales figure fell only 3.8 percent from a quarter earlier, and AUO’s dropped at a minor pace of 3.6 percent, analysts said.

CHIPMAKERS

US probing Toshiba

The US International Trade Commission has decided to launch an investigation into a case in which memorychip manufacturer Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) accuses Japan’s Toshiba Corp of infringing on its patents related to the production of non-volatile memory devices and products containing the devices. The commission on Thursday said that the products at issue in the case include memory cards, solid-state drives, digital camcorders and car navigation systems, among other consumer electronics. The commission’s investigation is expected to last 15 to 18 months.

E-COMMERCE

Beauty a big seller

Online bookstore Books.com.tw (博客來) on Saturday said its more than 5 million female consumers are increasingly fond of merchandise and books that help them pursue beauty inside and out. The bookstore said it has witnessed a growth in interest in inspirational and empowering books in recent years among female clients.

This story has been viewed 1298 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top