Staff writer, with CNA

PANELMAKERS

Innolux, AUO’s sales soar

Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電), the two largest flat-panel makers in Taiwan, saw their first-quarter sales soar at a double-digit pace from a year earlier on the back of a spike in product prices. Innolux posted NT$86.03 billion (US$2.81 billion) in consolidated sales, jumping 52.5 percent from a year earlier, while AUO recorded NT$88.56 billion, up 24.5 percent from a year earlier. Higher product prices offset the impact of the slow season’s effects in the global panel industry, so Innolux’s three-month sales figure fell only 3.8 percent from a quarter earlier, and AUO’s dropped at a minor pace of 3.6 percent, analysts said.

CHIPMAKERS

US probing Toshiba

The US International Trade Commission has decided to launch an investigation into a case in which memorychip manufacturer Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) accuses Japan’s Toshiba Corp of infringing on its patents related to the production of non-volatile memory devices and products containing the devices. The commission on Thursday said that the products at issue in the case include memory cards, solid-state drives, digital camcorders and car navigation systems, among other consumer electronics. The commission’s investigation is expected to last 15 to 18 months.

E-COMMERCE

Beauty a big seller

Online bookstore Books.com.tw (博客來) on Saturday said its more than 5 million female consumers are increasingly fond of merchandise and books that help them pursue beauty inside and out. The bookstore said it has witnessed a growth in interest in inspirational and empowering books in recent years among female clients.