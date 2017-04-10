New car sales in Taiwan jumped 57.1% in March

Staff writer, with CNA

New car sales last month soared 57.1 percent to 38,042 from February, an annual increase of 1.2 percent, on the back of new models, dealers’ data showed.

Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), the sales agent for Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp, remained the nation’s No. 1 car supplier by taking a 27.8 percent market share on sales of 10,562 units, up more than 50 percent from a month earlier, but down 6.9 percent from a year earlier.

China Motor Corp (中華汽車), which sells Mitsubishi sedans and its own models, came in second on sales of 4,564 cars, also up more than 50 percent from February, to take a 12 percent market share, thanks to strong buying of its small commercial vehicles, analysts said.

Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產) took the third spot on sales of 3,414 units with a 9 percent market share, the data showed.

Honda Taiwan Co (台灣本田) ranked as the fourth-biggest car supplier with 2,976 units sold and taking a 7.8 percent market share, followed by Mercedes-Benz Taiwan (6.5 percent), Ford Lio Ho Motor Co (福特六和) (4.7 percent) and BMW AG (4.6 percent).

Volkswagen AG made a strong comeback by selling 1,471 cars, up 55.9 percent from a year earlier, to rank among the top 10 suppliers.

In the first quarter of this year, 107,687 cars were sold nationwide, up 1 percent from a year earlier, with Hotai retaining its position as top-seller with 29.1 percent market share.