Liquidation for hhgregg

Consumer electronics chain hhgregg Inc is going out of business and shutting down all its stores in the US. The Indianapolis-based company on Friday said that it is to liquidate its assets after failing to find a buyer for the business. It filed for bankruptcy protection last month. Founded in 1955, the retailer had 220 stores in 19 US states selling major appliances such as washers and TVs, as well as computers and home theater systems. As of May last year, it had about 5,000 employees.

Italy rules against Uber

An Italian court on Friday banned the use of smartphone apps for the ride-hailing group Uber Technologies Inc, saying that they contribute to traditional taxis facing unfair competition, local media outlets reported. In a ruling that is subject to appeal, a court in Rome upheld a complaint filed by taxi unions and gave Uber 10 days to end the use of various phone apps on Italian territory, along with the promotion and advertising of them. If Uber does not comply it could face a fine of 10,000 euros (US$10,592) for each day it remains in defiance of the court. Uber said it was shocked by the ruling and that it would appeal immediately, seeking suspension of the ruling.

Fresenius eyes Akorn

Fresenius SE, Europe’s biggest publicly traded healthcare provider, on Friday said that it is in talks to buy US generic drugmaker Akorn Inc. While discussions are under way, there is no certainty of a deal, said Fresenius, a maker of dialysis and medical products. The Bad Homburg, Germany-based company did not elaborate in a statement about the talks. A spokeswoman for Akorn declined to comment. Bloomberg reported on the discussions earlier on Friday. Following that report, Akorn shares closed up 18 percent, the biggest one-day gain since May last year, giving Akorn a market valuation of US$3.7 billion.

Reality TV stars in tax row

Jersey Shore star Michael Sorrentino and his brother have been hit with additional tax fraud charges. Federal prosecutors on Friday said that Michael Sorrentino was indicted on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records. Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation. They previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly US$9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses. They are to be arraigned on the new charges on April 17.

Kelleher receives US$19.5m

Morgan Stanley president Colm Kelleher, who runs the firm’s investment bank and retail brokerage, received US$19.5 million for his work last year, a 27 percent annual increase. Kelleher, 59, was paid US$1.67 million in salary, US$6.88 million in deferred cash and US$2.4 million in deferred stock, the New York-based bank said on Friday in a regulatory filing. He also got a US$4.06 million cash bonus and a US$4.49 million long-term incentive. His 2015 compensation totaled US$15.3 million.