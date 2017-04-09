Crude oil caps second weekly gain after US strike against Syrian military base

Bloomberg

Crude capped a second weekly gain after briefly spiking on the first armed strike by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Futures settled at the highest level in a month in both New York and London.

Prices early on Friday reached the highs as the market digested news of a US cruise-missile strike against Syria.

Russia’s deal with OPEC to cut crude supply has not delivered as much as expected, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said.

OPEC ministers are to gather in Vienna on May 25 to decide whether to extend the accord.

Oil had struggled for a month to extend a rally beyond US$51 per barrel as concern over surging US supplies countered optimism around a possible extension to production cuts led by OPEC.

The strike against Syria comes after accusations that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime used poison gas to kill scores of civilians on Tuesday, drawing international condemnation.

“The market’s focused not just on the direct implications of this missile attack, but the wider risk to the region,” New York-based Citi Futures Perspective energy analyst Tim Evans said. “There’s been a flight to quality in other markets; the [US] dollar’s up and so is gold. Oil isn’t alone in trying to evaluate what this will mean.”

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery on Friday advanced US$0.54, or 1 percent, to settle at US$52.24 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was the highest close since March 7. Prices rose 3.2 percent this week. Total volume traded was about 35 percent above the 100-day average.

Brent for June settlement on Friday rose US$0.35, or 0.6 percent, to US$55.24 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. It was also the highest close since March 7. Prices increased 4.6 percent this week. The global benchmark crude ended the session at a US$2.60 premium to June WTI.

“The prospect of a deal extension is supporting the market,” Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA Inc in New York, said by telephone. “The speculators are hanging their hat on the May 25 meeting.”

Syrian output has slumped during the ongoing conflict. Production of petroleum and other liquids last year dropped to about 35,000 barrels per day, making it the 66th-biggest producer, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Oil market news:

‧ US active oil-rig count has more than doubled since May last year to 672 this week, according to Baker Hughes Inc.

‧ PetroChina Co (中國石油天然氣股份有限公司) said first-quarter earnings swung to a profit as China’s biggest oil and gas explorer benefited from higher crude prices and lower costs.