US news depresses Europe shares

Bloomberg

European stocks on Friday ended the session little changed as investors weighed mixed labor-market data from US and a US military strike against Syria.

The STOXX Europe 600 rose 0.1 percent at the close, after earlier sliding as much as 0.5 percent.

Miners and telecommunications companies led losses, while personal and household-goods shares advanced.

The European benchmark ended the week at 381.26, little changed from last week’s 381.14, after it advanced 1.2 percent the previous week.

US Department of Labor data showed US payroll gains slowed last month, while the jobless rate unexpectedly dropped to the lowest in almost a decade.

The 98,000 increase compares with a median forecast of 180,000 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The US missile strike was “limited,” and “doesn’t create new uncertainties” in the short term, Wells Fargo Investment Institute global market strategist Paul Christopher said by telephone. “Syria is a factor investors pay attention to, but the main focus shifts to US economic data.”

Global financial assets earlier on Friday reflected risk-off sentiment after the US launched its first military strike under US President Donald Trump’s administration, accusing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime of using poison gas to kill scores of civilians.

British arms manufacturer BAE Systems Inc on Friday added 2.4 percent, in line with US peers Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co, which makes the Tomahawk cruise missiles used in the strike.

European shares touched the day’s lows after disappointing US non-farm payrolls data, but traders said the figures had not changed expectations surrounding monetary policy in the world’s largest economy.

“The overall trend remains one of very strong job creation. This alone won’t stop the Fed from hiking twice more this year. A war in Syria might — geopolitics has taken on much greater significance again,” said ETX Capital analyst Neil Wilson.

Elsewhere price action was dictated by broker moves.

British online grocer Ocado Group PLC fell 5.4 percent after UBS AG cut its rating on the stock to “sell” from “buy,” while upgrades from Royal Bank of Canada boosted merging fund managers Standard Life PLC and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC.

Real-estate stocks surged to fresh six-month highs, supported for a second day by expectations that the European Central Bank will remain cautious on any tightening measure following recent lower-than-expected inflation data.

Real-estate stocks benefit from low interest rates, which make their yields more attractive.

“Global equities have just had their best quarter in nearly four years,” strategists at HSBC wrote in a note. “Valuations are full. Markets need a pause for breath and some near-term earnings validation.”

Additional reporting by Reuters