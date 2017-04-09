Tens of thousands fear for jobs as Balkan retail giant in crisis

By Lajla VESELICA / AFP, ZAGREB

From cashiers and farmers to drivers and travel agents, tens of thousands of people are fearful for their jobs linked to the Balkans’ biggest food producer and retailer, as it struggles with crushing debt.

The financial woes of Croatian group Agrokor have dominated headlines after global agencies began slashing its credit rating.

That has rattled Agrokor’s 60,000 employees in the region, two-thirds of whom are in Croatia, making it the country’s largest employer.

Agrokor’s debts were in September last year estimated at 6 billion euros (US$6.3 billion) — an alarming sum for a company whose revenue of 6.7 billion euros accounts for 15 percent of Croatia’s GDP.

The group’s leading business is the supermarket chain Konzum, but it has acquired a wide range of companies, including in agriculture, food production, tourism and distribution.

Also anxiously watching developments are Agrokor’s small suppliers, who after months of waiting for payments now wonder if they will be paid at all — and to whom they will sell in the future.

“It is hard to continue production without money, but it is also difficult to enter a new market,” said Zvonimir Belic, a leading regional tomato producer who sells around a third of his goods to Agrokor.

“It’s not only about saving Agrokor, but about saving Croatian firms. We are running out of time... Decisions need to be taken,” Belic said.

The impact goes beyond the Balkan country of 4.2 million people. Agrokor has businesses in neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Slovenia, while its network of suppliers means tens of thousands more are affected in a region where unemployment runs high.

“I am afraid that Agrokor will be a very difficult issue in Serbia too,” Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said last week in Bosnia, where he discussed the crisis with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Analysts say Agrokor, whose main creditors are Russian state-owned banks Sberbank and VTB, accumulated debt through aggressive expansion and expensive borrowing — a snowball that eventually turned into an avalanche.

In January, Agrokor withdrew from a loan deal with international creditors, triggering a surge in its bond yields.

Some companies within the group had their accounts frozen due to unpaid state taxes and obligations towards suppliers.

“Financing was short-term, under unfavorable conditions ... while expansion was too fast on very fragile financing sources,” economic analyst Luka Brkic said.

Owned by Croatian businessman Ivica Todoric, Agrokor is almost as important as tourism to Croatia, which emerged from a six-year recession in 2015 and is one of the EU’s poorest-performing economies.

“A collapse of Agrokor would lead Croatia into recession, push it back into 2008,” said Vladimir Nisevic, editor-in-chief of the Poslovni dnevnik business newspaper.

The Croatian Chamber of Agriculture has urged the government to make suppliers’ payments a priority issue, warning of the threat of farm closures and a “further exodus from rural areas.”

Faced with a company that might be too big to fail, Croatia’s parliament on Thursday adopted an emergency law aimed at saving troubled giant firms like Agrokor and shielding the country’s economy through a restructuring process.

However, opposition lawmakers said that the law would not protect employees and small suppliers, but rather management.