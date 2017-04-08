Agencies

Japanese consumers upbeat

Japanese households are the most upbeat since at least 1998 as the labor market tightens and muted inflation boosts their purchasing power, a Bank of Japan survey found. The index for impression of livelihood rose to minus-32.4 last month, the highest on record dating to 1998, according to the quarterly survey released yesterday. Sentiment toward income was at the highest on record dating to 2006 and confidence regarding employment stood at the second-highest level since 2006, the survey found. A Japanese Cabinet Office report on Thursday showed consumer confidence at its highest level since September 2013.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda issues US recall

Honda Motor Co yesterday said it was recalling 37,000 vehicles in the US to check if replacement airbags contain the recalled Takata Corp inflators that might have been installed prior to the massive Takata recalls last year. Honda said the recall of the front airbag inflator of the 2003 two-door Accord does not affect its vehicles in other regions. No ruptures have been reported. The inflators are blamed in at least 16 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide. The problem set off the biggest recall in US automotive history, involving 42 million vehicles. Globally, the tally is more than 100 million.

SHIPBUILDERS

France approves STX sale

The French government on Thursday gave its approval to the sale of STX France, the last gem in the country’s once-thriving shipbuilding industry, to its Italian rival Fincantieri SpA. The shipyard has been majority owned by South Korea’s STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd since 2008, but that company nearly went bankrupt a few years ago, and it has been looking to sell the profitable STX France business since 2013. The deal approved on Thursday calls for Fincantieri to acquire a stake of about 48 percent, while France’s state-controlled naval shipbuilding DCNS Group is to acquire 12 percent. France is to keep its 33 percent stake as well as a veto right, while an Italian investment group, Fundazione CR Trieste, is to acquire the remaining shares.

RIDE-HAILING

US state settles with Uber

Pennsylvania regulators are settling a legal dispute with the ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc for US$3.5 million. The Public Utility Commission, which regulates public transportation in Pennsylvania, on Thursday said the agreement ended a fight over Uber and subsidiaries that operated without authority in the state for six months in 2014. A pair of administrative judges had recommended a US$50 million fine, which the commission whittled down to US$11 million in May last year.

CROATIA

Agrokor debt prompts law

Officials on Thursday adopted a law aimed at shielding the country’s economy from failing key companies, prompted by a huge debt crisis at food giant Agrokor. The Balkans’ largest food producer and retailer employs about 60,000 people in the region, with two-thirds of them in the nation. Agrokor’s annual revenue of about 6.7 billion euros (US$7.12 billion) accounts for 15 percent of then nation’s GDP, but September last year figures showed that the food giant’s debt totaled about six billion euros. Central bank governor Boris Vujcic warned the Agrokor crisis would “almost certainly have an impact on GDP.” The new law relates to ailing firms with more than 5,000 employees and at least 1 billion euros in debt.