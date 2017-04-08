Facebook adds tips for spotting ‘fake news’

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook Inc on Thursday ramped up its fight against “fake news” by adding tips on how to tell when shared stories are bogus.

An initiative being launched in the US, France and a dozen other countries added an educational tool in an “awareness display” in news feeds at the leading online social network.

“By clicking on the awareness display located at the top of their news feed, users will be able to access a dedicated area that includes tips for identifying and reporting false information,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Tips included checking Web site addresses along with searching out other sources or articles on topics.

“Promoting a critical reading of information is a priority,” California-based Facebook said. “False information goes against our mission of connecting people with what is important to them.”

Early this month a global alliance of the technology industry and academic organizations unveiled plans to work together to combat the spread of fake news and improve public understanding of journalism.

The News Integrity Initiative debuted with US$14 million from Facebook, the Ford Foundation, Mozilla and others, and is based at the City University of New York’s journalism school, which will coordinate research, projects and events.

Fake news became a serious issue in the US election campaign, when clearly fraudulent stories circulated on social media, potentially swaying some voters.

Concerns have been raised since then about hoaxes and misinformation affecting elections in Europe, with investigations showing how “click farms” generate revenue from online advertising using made-up news stories.

Separately, Facebook on Thursday launched its digital assistant named “M” for US users of its Messenger app, ramping up the social network’s efforts in artificial intelligence.

For users of the messaging platform, M pops up and suggests “helpful actions” in the chat window.

The move is seen as the first step in a broader launch of the digital assistant to compete against services from Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Samsung, which is launching its new assistant with its newest smartphone.

M uses artificial intelligence and “suggests relevant actions to help manage conversations or help get things done,” Facebook product managers Laurent Landowski and Kemal El Moujahid said in a blog post. “We are bringing the power of M’s AI technology to support and enhance the Messenger experience and make it more useful, personal and seamless.”

With M, Facebook Messenger users can simplify tasks such as sending money to friends, sharing location or obtaining a ride-share.