Samsung says Q1 profits to surge 50%

AFP, SEOUL

Embattled Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said it expects profits to jump by half in the first quarter, despite a smartphone recall fiasco and the arrest of its de facto head.

The forecast will come as welcome news to the South Korean giant after a torrid period in which it had to ditch its flagship Galaxy Note 7 handset after several battery fires.

The debacle cost the company billions of dollars in lost profits and hammered its global reputation and credibility.

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, heir to the parent Samsung group, has since been arrested and indicted for bribery, along with four other senior Samsung executives, in connection with a graft scandal that saw former South Korean president Park Geun-hye impeached.

The world’s largest memory chip and smartphone maker said it expects operating profit of 9.9 trillion won (US$8.82 billion) in the January-to-March period, representing a year-on-year increase of 48.2 percent, thanks to strong sales of memory chips and display panels.

It would mark the second-highest quarterly operating profit ever posted by Samsung.

Its largest-ever quarterly operating profit was 10.1 trillion won, recorded in the third quarter of 2013.

The jump in operating profits came despite Samsung sales only increasing by an annual 0.44 percent to 50 trillion won.

Analysts put the solid results down to fat margins in chips and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels.

“This is better than expected,” HMC Investment Securities Co analyst Greg Roh said.

Semiconductor chips were estimated to have brought in about six trillion won in profits amid strong chip prices, he said.

“In the second quarter, Samsung’s operating profit is expected to hit an all-time-high of 12 trillion won,” he said.

For the whole of this year, operating profits would be a record 47 trillion won, he said.

Samsung holds back details about each business division’s performance until it posts the finalized earnings report later this month.

However, analysts said the company was recovering fast from the recall fiasco, which caused operating profits in the IT and mobile segment to plunge.

IBK Securities Co analyst Lee Seung-woo said Samsung’s earnings would further improve as its revamped Galaxy S8 smartphone hits the market this month.

“The second quarter sales are likely to grow 13 percent on-year to around 57.6 trillion won as operating profits are expected to be 12.1 trillion won, up 49 percent,” Lee said.

Analysts also said Samsung was likely to continue benefiting from the strong global demand for memory chips, especially NAND flash memory chips used for long-term data storage, throughout this year.

Sales of OLED display panels for mobile devices would also remain strong, keeping Samsung’s bottom line solid, they said.