Staff writer

TRADE

Trump-Xi meet monitored

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said it was closely monitoring US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), hoping that the two parties could collaborate and make contributions to global trade at the meeting. However, if the meeting atmosphere is not as “friendly” as the ministry hopes, it might be adverse to Taiwanese manufacturers that export products from China to the US, the ministry said. The government would step up its efforts to help Taiwanese manufacturers in China to shift their investments to Southeast Asian markets or to the US if the trade relationship between the US and China deteriorates, the ministry said.

LED MAKERS

Lextar posts higher revenue

Lextar Corp (隆達), an LED manufacturing arm of AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), yesterday posted NT$1.23 billion (US$40.2 million) revenue for last month, a year-on-year increase of 1.67 percent which ended six straight months of declining sales. On a monthly basis, revenue rose by nearly 30 percent due to recovering demand, Lextar said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. However, revenue in the first quarter dropped 7.36 percent year-on-year to NT$3.14 billion, Lextar said. The company, which makes upstream LED chips and provides downstream packaging services, said it plans to continue adjusting its product portfolio in an effort to maintain its utilization rate at above 80 percent this year.

MACHINERY

Hiwin sales set record

Hiwin Technologies Corp (上銀科技), which produces linear guideways and ball screws, yesterday posted first-quarter sales of NT$4.29 billion, up 42.54 percent year-on-year and the highest in the company’s history, despite a sizeable appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the greenback. Taichung-based Hiwin said its factories were fully utilized in the first quarter and the utilization rate would remain high throughout this quarter, supported by rising demand for precision machinery components and intelligent automation equipment. As a result, the company said it expects sales to climb further in the second quarter.

INSURANCE

Fish farm policy approved

The Financial Supervisory Commission on Thursday approved a new insurance policy for fish farmers to offset their losses due to extreme weather conditions. The new policy, which is to be distributed by Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd (台灣產物保險), allows grouper farmers in Pingtung County to file insurance claims for 30.1 percent of the policy when rainfall in the area exceeds 523mm in a 48-hour period and 100 percent if rainfall exceeds 623mm, the commission said. The policy is designed to provide payouts once the rainfall conditions are met, and farmers are not required to assess and prove flooding damage sustained after extreme weather conditions, the commission said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

C.C. Wei elected TSIA head

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) joint chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) was on Thursday elected the new director-general of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA, 台灣半導體協會), replacing Nick Lu (盧超群). The TSIA also elected 15 directors, including United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) chief executive Yen Po-wen (顏博文), MediaTek Inc (聯發科) vice chairman Hsieh Ching-jiang (謝清江) and Powerchip Technology Corp (力晶) chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁).