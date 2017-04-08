Taiwan to offer incentives to attract foreign workers

Staff writer, with CNA

The government is mulling changes to the regulations on visas, residence, health insurance and tax incentives in an attempt to attract and retain foreign professionals, Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said on Thursday.

Hsu made the remarks after Premier Lin Chuan (林全) met with legislators from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) over lunch to discuss a draft bill on recruiting professionals from foreign nations.

Under the draft bill, restrictions on work permits and the period of time foreign professionals can stay in Taiwan would be relaxed, Hsu said.

They would also receive a “four-in-one card” — a work permit, residence visa, alien residency card and re-entry permit.

The spouses and non-adult children of foreign professionals who receive permanent residency would also be able to apply to stay in Taiwan and apply for permanent residency after a fixed period of time.

In addition, foreign professionals, their spouses and non-adult children would be granted immediate access to the national health insurance program without having to wait for six months.

The government is also considering creating a visa aimed at foreign professionals looking for jobs in Taiwan, which will be valid for six months.

“If they cannot find jobs, then they will be tourists for the six-month period, which will only benefit, not harm, the nation,” Hsu said.

The draft bill would provide tax incentives for foreign professionals who have an annual salary of more than NT$2 million (US$65,357) for a maximum of three years.

The bill also covers internships for students who graduate from the world’s top 500 universities, but with a stipulation that salaries must be a minimum of NT$47,971.

However, Hsu said that legislators raised many questions, indicating that the draft bill could still undergo major revisions.