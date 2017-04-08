Hon Hai bids US$27.1bn to acquire Toshiba Memory

Staff writer, with CNA

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has offered almost ￥3 trillion (US$27.1 billion) to acquire the memorychip assets of Japan’s Toshiba Corp, the Asahi Shimbun reported yesterday.

Hon Hai, also known outside Taiwan as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), put up the highest bid to show its commitment to acquiring that part of Toshiba’s operations, the newspaper reported.

Citing unnamed sources close to the deal, the newspaper said the first round of bidding for Toshiba Memory Corp was completed on Wednesday last week.

Hon Hai and US-based IC designer Broadcom Corp were the only two bidders to offer more than ￥2 trillion, the newspaper said.

The Toshiba Memory sale has attracted strong interest among potential bidders in Taiwan, the US and South Korea.

About 10 bidders are competing in the first round of bidding, but none of them are Japanese, the newspaper said.

They include US-based Western Digital Corp and South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc, which have each offered about ￥1 trillion, the newspaper said.

In an earlier report, the newspaper had said that the Japanese government was not keen on seeing such high-tech businesses, which are critical to national security, pass into the hands of Taiwanese or Chinese companies.

In particular, the Japanese government is concerned about Hon Hai’s bid for Toshiba Memory, as the Taiwanese company has a broad production base in China, the newspaper said.

The second round of bidding for Toshiba Memory is expected to be held before the end of next month, with the winner likely to to be announced in June, before Toshiba’s next shareholders’ meeting.

Hon Hai is reportedly seeking to expand into the semiconductor business after buying a 66 percent stake in Sharp Corp at a cost of US$3.5 billion in August last year, in what was the first acquisition of a major Japanese enterprise by a Taiwanese company.