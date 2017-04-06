In China, Warren Buffett becomes Cherry Coke’s face

AP, OMAHA, Nebraska

Coca-Cola Co is featuring a different kind of celebrity on its cans in China: Warren Buffett.

While Buffett is admired and thought of as a folksy straight talker in the US where Coke is based, employing an 86-year-old billionaire to sell sodas in the US would be a tough sell for even the most savvy Madison Avenue marketing firm, even with Buffett’s voracious appetite for Cokes.

It is a different story in China, where Cherry Coke went on sale for the first time last month: On limited-edition cans in stores today in China is the beaming face of the Oracle of Omaha.

Business leaders in China tend to have an outsized following, in some cases greater than that of sports stars, according to Shaun Rein, founder of the China Market Research Group (中國市場研究).

Like in the US, Buffett is also seen as “a non-corrupt, down-to-earth” kind of person in China, another selling point, Rein said.

Buffett is so well known in China that when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc began streaming its annual meeting online last year, it was translated real-time into Mandarin Chinese.

Berkshire Hathaway, in addition to being Coke’s biggest shareholder, owns nearly 10 percent of Chinese automaker BYD Co (比亞迪).

“I think my ‘popularity’ in China is due to the huge interest in stocks in China that has developed in just a couple of decades. I was in the right place at the right time as the Chinese looked around for famous investors,” Buffett told Yahoo Finance. “I also made a couple of visits to China that received a fair amount of publicity and several American books about me got widely distributed throughout China.”

Buffett said that he would not receive any direct compensation for the endorsement, but he was happy to help sell the products made by a firm he believes in.

“We honestly were surprised when Mr Buffett agreed to the idea,” Coca-Cola China’s marketing director for trademark Coca-Cola Shelly Lin said.