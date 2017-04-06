Spotify’s new licensing deal eases path to IPO

NY Times News Service

After two years of on-and-off negotiations, Spotify Ltd and the world’s biggest record company have finally agreed to a licensing deal that paves the way for Spotify to go public and gives the music industry more flexibility in how new albums are streamed.

Spotify’s agreement with Universal Music Group is a global, multiyear deal, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Spotify’s licensing contracts with all three major record companies had long since expired and Universal’s deal, the first to be renewed, will put pressure on Sony and Warner to follow suit.

For Spotify, the deal removes a major obstacle to going public. The streaming music company, which has been valued by investors at more than US$8 billion, has by far the largest service of its kind, with 50 million paying subscribers and at least another 50 million who listen to music on Spotify’s free tier, which has advertising.

However, without contracts in place guaranteeing the presence of the music on its service — Universal controls about one-third of all music sales around the world — the company would have difficulty attracting investors.

In 2015, its most recently disclosed period, Spotify had US$2.2 billion in revenue, but lost US$194 million.

The Universal deal includes a concession that the music industry has long sought, and which Spotify has fought hard against: The service will now let Universal and its artists withhold new releases for two weeks from its free tier, which pays far lower royalties than the paid version.

Spotify’s refusal to offer this flexibility was one of the reasons that Taylor Swift removed her music from the service in late 2014.

“Starting today, Universal artists can choose to release new albums on premium only for two weeks, offering subscribers an earlier chance to explore the complete creative work, while the singles are available across Spotify for all our listeners to enjoy,” Spotify chief executive and co-founder Daniel Ek said in a statement.

In exchange, Spotify is getting a reduction in royalty rates.