Swedish bankers threaten over crisis fee

Sweden’s banking lobby has crunched the numbers on the cost of operating in the biggest Nordic economy and it says the result is proof the authorities have finally gone “too far.”

Nordea Bank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Swedbank AB and SEB AB have long complained that tougher requirements in Sweden than elsewhere hurt competition, but a proposal by the government to raise bank fees to a resolution reserve (to protect taxpayers from financial crisis costs) is proving the tipping point.

Nordea, Scandinavia’s only global systemically important lender, is threatening to leave if Sweden moves ahead with the plan, with the rest of the country’s bank industry now throwing its weight behind the protest.

“The government has gone too far,” Swedish Bankers’ Association managing director Hans Lindberg said by telephone. “They have chosen rules that very clearly diverge from the rest of the EU and that obviously doesn’t work in the internal market — it’s not sustainable in the long term, and it will have consequences.”

Sweden wants to raise bank fees to the resolution reserve, with no cap on how big it can grow.

The banking association calculates Sweden will have amassed 222 billion kronor (US$25 billion) to deal with troubled lenders by 2032, which is 10 times more than it would have had if Sweden had used standard EU bank union rules. (To be sure, the 1 percent of guaranteed deposits that the EU targets does not reflect Sweden’s decision to allow its banks more freedom in setting risk weights.)

Nordea, which has said it might move its headquarters to Helsinki or Copenhagen in protest, estimates that it will need to pay up to 6 billion kronor into the reserve in 2019, which is 12 times more than it paid last year.

Sweden’s government says banks generate enough profits to afford the extra cost.

The regulator has also noted that lenders, whose combined assets are more than four times the size of the economy, have benefited from the assumption of a state guarantee.

The higher regulatory costs that the industry bears in part reflect that state protection, the argument goes. The guarantee is reflected in higher credit ratings and lower funding costs.

However, the latest stand-off between Sweden’s banks and the country’s authorities is tenser than previous disputes.

Lindberg says the higher resolution fee “distorts competition pretty significantly” and gives banks outside the country “a significant competitive advantage.”

“That ultimately means that the government’s proposal undermines Swedish authorities’ own efforts to safeguard financial stability,” Lindberg said.

The Swedish Competition Authority this week sided with the banks, warning the government that its fee proposal risks distorting competition.

The government has so far refused to budge.

Swedish Minister for Financial Markets Per Bolund says he does not want Nordea to move, but he will not back down from measures he sees as vital to protecting taxpayers.

The government declined to comment for this story.

Sweden’s tough talk on banks also seems to be affecting Stockholm’s allure as a financial center.

In the latest Global Financial Centres Index, Stockholm sank to number 46 from 37 a year earlier, its lowest ranking ever and far from its peak position of 25 in the spring of 2012. It was even overtaken by the capitals of Estonia and Latvia.