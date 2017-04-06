Staff writer, with CNA

LENSES

Largan revenue rises 20%

Largan Precision Co (大立光), the nation’s largest camera lens supplier, yesterday posted annual growth of 20 percent in revenue to NT$3.62 billion (US$119.2 million) for last month. The result brought the firm’s accumulative revenue to NT$10.8 billion in the first three months of this year, surging 30.66 percent year-on-year from NT$8.27 billion in the same period last year, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. However, the quarterly revenue represented a 31 percent sequential decline from the previous quarter’s NT$15.72 billion, due to the start of the traditional slow season for consumer electronics. Largan said as the second quarter of the year is still the slow season, it foresees revenue this month to be flattish or down from last month.

CASINGS

Catcher revenue drops

Catcher Technology Co (可成科技), which supplies metal casings for Apple Inc’s iPhones, iPads and Macbooks, yesterday said its revenue last month dropped 22.8 percent annually to NT$4.97 billion, but rose 4.8 percent from the prior month’s NT$4.75 billion. Combined sales in the January-to-March period were NT$14.58 billion, representing a 13.4 percent annual contraction and a 39.3 percent quarterly decline, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

STOCK MARKETS

TAIEX closes above 9,900

Shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange rose 1.41 percent to end the day above the 9,900-point mark yesterday on the back of strong performances by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple supplier, and companies in the supply chain of US electric vehicle maker Tesla, dealers said. The TAIEX rose 137.96 points, or 1.41 percent, ending the day at 9,949.48 on turnover of NT$124.076 billion. Hon Hai, which reported record-breaking annual and quarterly profits in fourth-quarter financial results filed on Friday with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, led an upturn throughout the session, dealers said. Hon Hai shares rose 7.69 percent to close at NT$98, with 170 million shares exchanged on turnover of NT$16.5 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, added NT$4 to close at NT$193.

CONTACT LENSES

Pegavision revenue rises

Pegatron Corp’s (和碩) contact lens subsidiary Pegavision Corp (晶碩) yesterday reported revenue of NT$164.18 million for last month, surging 50.41 percent from last year’s NT$109.15 million and 5.12 percent from the previous month’s NT$156.18 million. Pegavision’s accumulated sales reached NT$489.59 million in the first three months of this year, up 37.73 percent from the same period a year earlier, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. Pegavision attributed the strong growth in combined revenue to significant increases in orders last month compared with the same period last year.

BANKING

EnTie unveils branches plan

EnTie Commercial Bank (安泰銀行) yesterday said it has finalized plans to cut the number of its branches from 54 to 50, with the closures to begin next month. In an effort to adapt to a rise in online financial services, the company is to merge eight mini branches into four full-service branches in and around Taipei, it said in a statement.