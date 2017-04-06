Home / Business
Coffee giant JAB Holding to purchase Panera Bread Co

Bloomberg

JAB Holding Co has agreed to buy Panera Bread Co for about US$7.5 billion, adding a fast-growing US bakery chain to a food empire that spans coffee, bagels and doughnuts.

Panera investors are to receive US$315 per share in cash, the companies said in a statement yesterday.

That is 20 percent higher than the closing price on March 31, the last trading day before Bloomberg reported that Panera was considering a sale after receiving interest.

The deal includes the assumption of US$340 million in debt.

Panera shares rose as much as 13 percent to US$310 in pre-market trading.

Panera adds another US brand to JAB’s growing caffeine empire, which includes Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Keurig Green Mountain, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Peet’s Coffee & Tea.

JAB has expanded its coffee business rapidly after an initial 2012 purchase of a stake in Amsterdam-based D.E. Master Blenders 1753 NV.

