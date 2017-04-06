FSC urges life insurers to boost hedging measures

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday urged life insurers to step up hedging measures as lawmakers raised concerns about foreign-currency-related effects as the New Taiwan dollar gains strength.

Amid a 2.44 percent rise in the NT dollar against the US dollar last year, publicly traded companies posted NT$139.9 billion (US$4.6 billion) in foreign-exchange losses, with financial firms bearing more than 90 percent of the load due to large overseas investments portfolios managed by their life insurance units, the commission said.

Lawmakers renewed concerns about the financial sector’s sensitivity to a continued rise in foreign-exchange exposure this year, with the NT dollar gaining 2.8 percent against the US dollar in January and 6.4 percent this year.

Hedging measures and profit from such activities would help to contain foreign-exchange losses and companies have been advised to build resilience, Insurance Bureau Director-General Jenny Lee (李滿治) said during a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

Lee said that the effects are expected to continue to decrease from a peak in January, as life insurers have raised the proportion of their hedged positions to more than 70 percent of foreign-currency investments.

In January, insurers posted combined foreign-exchange losses of NT$227.1 billion, of which NT$191.3 billion were offset by hedging, leaving losses of NT$35.8 billion, commission data showed.

However, the data also showed that reserves against foreign-exchange exposure have been drying up rapidly, receding from NT$44.1 billion at the end of last year to NT$23.1 billion at the end of February.

Meanwhile, net foreign-capital inflows — one of the drivers behind the NT dollar’s appreciation — rose to a record high US$9.16 billion as of March 3, commission data showed.

As financial holding companies brace for currency movements, reserves are running low for some firms, as regulations stipulate that retained funds must not be utilized beyond the 20 percent threshold, analysts said.

Companies that are unable to allocate additional reserves would face higher hedging costs, adding further strain on earnings growth, analysts said.