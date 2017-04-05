AOL plus Yahoo to equal new Oath after Verizon sale

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

AOL Inc and Yahoo Inc are to combine into a unit called Oath after telecom titan Verizon buys the pioneering Internet firm, according to a tweet on Monday by AOL chief executive officer Tim Armstrong.

Confirmation of the new name was tweeted from Armstrong’s account after reports of the name leaked in US media reports.

“Billion+ Consumers, 20+ Brands, Unstoppable Team. #TakeTheOath. Summer 2017,” the Twitter post read.

A price cut early this year kept Verizon on track to consummate the purchase of Yahoo’s Internet business and share the costs from a pair of hacks that threatened to derail the deal.

Yahoo slashed the price of its core Internet business by US$350 million, and under revised terms of the delayed deal, Verizon’s purchase of Yahoo’s assets is to total US$4.48 billion.

Yahoo in September last year announced that hackers in 2014 stole personal data from more than 500 million of its user accounts and in December it admitted to another cyberattack from 2013 affecting more than a billion users.

The US Department of Justice last month charged two Russian intelligence operatives and a pair of hackers over one of the largest cyberattacks in history, which had apparent twin goals of espionage and financial gain.

The Kremlin denied any official Russian involvement in cybercrimes after the US indicted two Russian Federal Security Service intelligence agents over cyberattacks on Yahoo that compromised 500 million accounts.

Under the terms of the revised acquisition agreement, Yahoo would continue to cover the cost of a US Securities and Exchange Commission probe into the breaches, as well as shareholder lawsuits.

However, other government investigations and third-party litigation related to the hacks are to be shared by Verizon and Yahoo.

The deal with Verizon is expected to close by July and would end Yahoo’s run of more than 20 years as an independent company.

Yahoo is selling its main operating business as a way to separate it from its more valuable stake in Chinese Internet giant Alibaba Group (阿里巴巴), which would become a new entity to be renamed Altaba Inc and would act as an investment company.