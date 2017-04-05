Two China-focused apparel companies post profit slumps

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Jinli Group Holdings Ltd (金麗集團控股) posted a net profit of NT$958.48 million (US$31.6 million) for last year, a 3.2 percent decline from the previous year, as an economic slowdown in China curtailed consumer demand.

Earnings per share dropped to NT$5.79, compared with NT$5.91 per share a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Saturday last week.

Operating income was down 15.8 percent to NT$1.32 billion, company data showed, while sales fell 13.81 percent to NT$5.01 billion from NT$5.81 billion a year earlier.

The economic slowdown in China has intensified competition in the apparel market and spoiled consumer’s appetite for clothing, making Chinese distributors more cautious about building inventory, Jinli said in a statement.

The company distributes casual clothing and shoes to its Chinese customers under two medium-range brands: G-Apple and E.T.

About 97 percent of Jinli’s total revenue was generated through its collaborations with 18 Chinese distributors in charge of sales in Beijing and 17 provinces, company data showed.

Jinli attributed NT$225 million of its losses to depreciation of the yuan and the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar.

Despite weaker performance last year, Jinli gave a positive outlook for this year, as the company is improving its marketing strategies for apparel.

In addition, it is to benefit from China’s rapidly growing cosmetics market, the company said.

Jinli last year started selling cosmetic products under its self-owned brand MegustaMe (美愛美), although it only accounted for 0.2 percent of total sales, it said.

In related news, another China-focused apparel company, TOPBI International Holdings Ltd (淘帝國際控股), posted a 12.1 percent decline in net profits.

Profits last year dropped from NT$836 million to NT$735 million annually, or earnings per share down from NT$12 to NT$10.54, company data showed.

TOPBI attributed the contraction to a foreign-exchange loss of nearly NT$40 million.