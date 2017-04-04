Agencies

MINING

Avocet names new CEO

West Africa-focused Avocet Mining PLC named Boudewijn Wentink as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect, as it seeks to refinance and restructure the company. Its current chief executive officer David Cather will remain on the board as technical director, Avocet said. The miner also named Yolanda Bolleurs as chief financial officer with immediate effect to replace Jim Wynn, who will leave the company at the end of this month to take up the same position at Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd. “Boudewijn’s primary strategic objective will be to achieve the refinancing and restructuring that is critical to the future of the company,” Avocet said. The company said production at Inata, one of Burkina Faso’s largest gold mines, continues to be affected by the suspension of operations in October and November last year.

BANKING

Bankers unhappy in Japan

An increasing number of bankers working at foreign firms in Japan are unhappy with their bonuses, and falling expectations for raises are giving them more cause to gripe, according to a Morgan McKinley survey. Forty percent of respondents were dissatisfied with their bonuses, up from 28 percent in last year’s’s survey. About 51 percent received indication from their employers that their base salary will rise this year, a 5 percentage point drop. Despite the gripes over pay, the bankers were optimistic on Japan’s economic outlook. About 84 percent of the respondents were neutral, positive or very positive on the world’s third-biggest economy over the next 12 months, compared with 63 percent last year. Morgan McKinley based its survey on the responses of 257 employees at about 40 mainly foreign financial firms, which it did not identify.

UNITED KINGDOM

Babcock to support navy

Babcock International Group PLC said it was selected as a preferred bidder for a deal worth about ￡360 million (US$450.52 million) to provide support services to Royal Navy warships over seven years. The engineering outsourcing firm will manage the technical configuration of systems for two classes of navy vessels, supply spares and provide in-service support, Babcock said. Britain’s outsourcing market, the second biggest in the world behind the US, has been hit in recent months as clients in the private and public sectors delay new spending decisions. This has prompted profit warnings from Capita and Mitie. However, Babcock last month said that it expects to benefit from US President Donald Trump’s demand that NATO members spend more on defense. Babcock offers engineering and technology-related services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors.

STOCK MARKET

TAQA announce record loss

Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, the oil company known as TAQA, extended gains that drove them to a two-month high on Sunday even after announcing a record earnings loss. The stock rose 7.7 percent to 0.56 United Arab Emirates Dirhams as of 10:32am in Abu Dhabi yesterday, adding to the previous day’s 13 percent advance. Trading volume was about 30 times the 30-day average for the time of day. TAQA on Thursday said it lost 19 billion United Arab Emirates dirhams (US$5.2 billion) last year, compared with 1.8 billion dirhams in 2015, amid one-time impairments.