Nationwide housing sales up more than 30% since February

Staff writer, with CNA

Transactions of residential and commercial property staged a significant rebound last month, up more than 30 percent from February, as the economy showed signs of recovery, market data showed.

A low base due to fewer days in February also lent support to the month-on-month improvement, brokers said.

Data compiled by Yung Ching Realty Group (永慶集團), one of the nation’s largest property sales agencies, indicated that transactions of homes, offices and shops grew 32 percent from February.

Increased buying interest in the property market came after Taiwan’s exports posted a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month in February, and the Council for Economic Planning and Development has indicated “steady growth” for eight consecutive months, Yung Ching said.

Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung also reported more than 30 percent month-on-month growth in housing transactions last month, Yung Ching said.

The data showed that sales of residential and commercial property in Taipei, the most closely watched property market in the nation, rose 36 percent last month, while transactions in New Taipei City — the nation’s most populous city — grew 33 percent.

Transactions in Taoyuan rose 30 percent and sales in Taichung grew 31 percent, with sales in Tainan and Kaohsiung each rising 30 percent, the data showed.

Yung Ching senior manager Jye Hsieh (謝志傑) said that despite a rebound in transactions, home prices in Taiwan continued to move in a narrow range, fluctuating 2 percent in the month.

Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋), another major property sales agency, also released data indicating that transactions of residential and commercial property rose 35.5 percent last month from a month earlier, up 14.4 percent from a year earlier.

Sales in Taipei and New Taipei City grew 28.7 percent and 31.5 percent respectively from a month earlier, Sinyi Realty said.