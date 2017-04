FEATURE: Chinese belief in auspicious names fuels online boom as old masters fade

AFP, BEIJING

In a one-room shop tucked inside a Beijing alley, a bearded 74-year-old fortune-teller in crimson tunic offers what Chinese parents have sought for centuries: An auspicious name for their newborn.

However, business has been tough lately for Mao Shandong and others in his trade as tech-savvy entrepreneurs have turned the ancient naming tradition into a lucrative online business.

“We can’t make a living these days,” Mao said.

Chinese have for centuries believed that a well-chosen name can ensure a lifetime of good fortune.

Unlike in English, where one draws from a lexicon of Josephs and Richards, a Chinese name can be created from any combination of two or three characters.

For many Chinese parents, making the right choice has become even more imperative as they seek to help their children stand out in the world’s most populous country.

“Parents care more and more about personal brand,” said Zhang Ruxin (張襦心), the 37-year-old cofounder of the Beijing-based naming service Qimingtong (起名通), which essentially means “Clear Naming.” “They realize that the name will follow their child for their entire life, be judged by their employers and have an impact on their values.”

Qimingtong operates almost entirely online, with parents filling out Web questionnaires and Zhang offering consultation services through the popular messaging app WeChat (微信).

A quick Web search reveals more than a hundred such businesses in China, each promising names that will pave the way for success.

Zhang founded Qimingtong in late 2014 with her business partner, Chen Jun (陳俊), after working for two decades as a reporter while pursuing a hobby helping friends and colleagues name their children.

Qimingtong’s software uses an algorithm to compile the best names for a child based on their parents’ responses to a personality quiz.

Zhang and her employees also help name dozens of newborns every day either via walk-ins or online consultations.

Rates range from 400 yuan (US$60) to 10,000 yuan for a private consultation with Zhang.

Liu Qiang (劉強), a police officer in central Henan Province, and his wife wanted to use a modern naming method that still accounts for bazi (八字) — the traditional belief in a destiny determined by one’s date of birth.

Bazi or “eight characters,” refers to the eight digits denoting the year, month, date and hour of birth. It is believed to determine the natural elements present in one’s life, such as metal, wood, water, fire and earth.

A name can compensate for the elements that a child lacks.

Liu’s son lacked a wood element, so Qimingtong named him “Bailin” (柏麟), combining the characters for cypress tree and a mythical, dragon-like creature from Chinese folklore to create a name which his parents hope will help him forge a unique identity.

Chinese looking to move abroad or work for international companies might also seek help choosing an English name.

At Lindsay Jernigan’s first job in Shanghai, she worked alongside Apple, Yoyo and Eleven.

The last coworker’s English name, inspired by a Liverpool footballer’s jersey number, regularly caused confusion.

Was the meeting with Eleven, or at 11am? Was she making a reservation for Eleven, or for 11 people?

While her company was filled with “really smart, driven” professionals, Jernigan feared their names would hurt their prospects in English-speaking work environments.