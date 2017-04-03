CPC, Formosa raise prices due to a supply disruption

Staff writer

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter to reflect an increase in international crude oil prices last week.

The adjustments are to take effect today.

CPC said its average crude oil costs last week rose US$0.63 per barrel from the previous week to US$50.33 per barrel due to a severe disruption to Libyan oil supplies and optimism that major oil producers might extend their output cut to the end of the year.

Taking into account the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation of NT$0.222 against the US dollar, CPC said it decided to increase wholesale prices for diesel and gasoline products by 0.42 percent.

FORMOSA

CPC’s announcement came one day after Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the nation’s only privately run oil refiner, announced similar price hikes.