Staff writer, with agencies

AIRLINES

Delta, Korean Air ink MOU

Delta Air Lines Inc and Korean Air Lines Co yesterday agreed to form a joint venture to share costs and revenue on flights across the Pacific Ocean in a bid to lure customers with more options amid intense competition. The two airlines, founding members of the SkyTeam alliance, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to coordinate on schedules for a combined network that serves more than 370 destinations in the Americas and Asia, the carriers said in a statement. “This agreement deepens our longstanding partnership with Korean Air and will provide the global access and seamless service our customers demand,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in the statement. The latest pact expands an existing agreement beyond code-sharing for the two airlines.

TRAVEL

Saga profits up 5.6%

British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga PLC reported a 5.6 percent increase in full-year pretax profit as Britain’s vote to leave the EU did not dent demand for holidays among Britons aged 50 years and up. The company, which offers ocean and river cruises, singles holidays and escorted tours, said its current reservations were 8 percent ahead of last year and that economic confidence among its customers remained strong after the referendum vote last year. However, Saga said it had begun to see the government’s decision to cut the discount rate used by insurers to settle personal injury claims being reflected in premiums across the market and affecting the net rates. Underlying pretax profit, excluding derivative gains and the impact of the rate change, rose to ￡187.4 million (US$232.2 million) in the year ending Jan. 31, from ￡177.4 million a year earlier.

INVESTMENTS

Aramco sets bond price

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) has set the final pricing for its debut Islamic bond as the company presses ahead with plans to raise US$10 billion in debt, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, is selling debt with a seven-year tenure in a private placement at 25 basis points over the nation’s interbank offered rate, the person said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The firm is seeking to raise about US$2 billion in its debut sale of Islamic bonds under a 37.5 billion riyal (US$10 billion) sukuk program, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier this month.

AUTOMAKERS

Tencent buys Tesla stake

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), one of China’s Internet giants, has acquired a 5 percent stake in Elon Musk’s electric-car maker Tesla, a filing on Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed. The purchase of 8.17 million shares makes Tencent one of Tesla’s largest shareholders. Tencent paid US$1.8 billion for the stake, according to the filing. The purchase came as Tesla has sought to raise more cash before it begins production of its Model 3, an electric vehicle targeting the mass market.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

British pound sinks

The British pound yesterday fell to its lowest level in a week against the US dollar as the UK gets ready to start the process by which it will leave the EU and on prospects of a second Scottish independence referendum. Sterling weakened against all except one of its 16 major peers. It fell 0.3 percent to US$1.2409 as of 8:12am in London, after touching US$1.2377, the lowest since March 21. It weakened 0.1 percent to ￡0.8696 per euro.