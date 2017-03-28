Confidence index up while cautious spending remains

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The consumer confidence index this month improved slightly to 78.12 from 77.63 last month due to stock investment optimism, but caution toward spending remained out of fear that new labor rules and pension reforms would lower household incomes, a survey by National Central University (NCU) showed yesterday.

The confidence level might continue along this trend as inflows of hot money might continue to bolster the local bourse and the New Taiwan dollar, helping to absorb import inflation caused by rising crude oil and raw material prices, said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which helped conduct the survey.

“Despite stable improvement in the economy, consumers remain generally conservative about spending out of concern over reduced incomes,” Wu said by telephone.

Wu attributed the cautious attitude to labor law revisions that require higher overtime pay and more annual leave for new workers, which might drive large firms to introduce automation and small firms to increase part-time staffers to save overtime costs.

The practice would deprive a considerable number of workers the opportunity to be paid overtime, which generates a significant share of income for many people, Wu said.

In addition, the government’s ongoing effort to overhaul the pension system would inevitably require higher premiums and lower pension payments to keep it afloat, as the aging population grows rapidly while birth rates decline, Wu said.

Expectations of stricter pension terms would encourage people to save money rather than spend it, Wu said, adding that it accounted for the slight change in the overall confidence level, despite an increase of three points to 90.1 in the stock investment sub-index this month.

As the stock sub-index rose above the 85-point threshold, it could trigger corrections, Wu said.

The economic outlook sub-index held steady at 71.65, while that for durable goods consumption weakened 0.7 points to 84.25, the survey found.

The nation’s export-oriented economy is poised for 2 percent growth this year — better than the 1.92 percent recovery projected by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics — on the back of stronger demand for latest electronic devices, Wu said.

The inflation pressure sub-index was 45.8 this month, up 0.3 points from last month, the survey found.

Crude oil and raw material prices might climb further this year as nations introduce stimulus programs to improve infrastructure, therefore increasing demand, Wu said.

The telephone survey, which polled 2,434 adults between Sunday and Tuesday last week, has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.