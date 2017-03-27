Agencies, staff writer, with CNA

MEXICO

Government monitoring oil

The government plans “without a doubt” to protect the country against low crude prices for next year, Deputy Minister of Finance Vanessa Rubio said in an interview, in a continuation of what has become the world’s largest commodities hedging program. The amount of the country’s export basket to be protected through market operations, versus through its stabilization fund, has yet to be determined, Rubio said in an interview on the sidelines of a banking conference in Acapulco. All options are open to reduce volatility of the peso, which is undervalued when economic fundamentals are taken into account, Rubio added.

DRUGMAKERS

China approves cancer drug

AstraZeneca PLC said it had a key lung cancer drug approved in China, opening up a new market for the therapy and allowing the UK’s second-biggest drugmaker to reach thousands of new patients in a country where the disease is surging. The company has permission to start marketing the drug, named Tagrisso, in China, it said in a statement posted on its official WeChat account. As incidence of diseases like cancer and diabetes rise in China, the country is becoming increasingly important to the global pharmaceutical industry. Still, drugmakers face challenges shoring up profits in the nation as Beijing pushes to curb the prices of medicines.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

HNA to buy stake in US firm

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co (海航集團) has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in Old Mutual PLC’s US asset management unit for about US$446 million. London-based Old Mutual yesterday said in an e-mailed statement that it will sell down its holdings in OM Asset Management to HNA Group in two tranches. The first — comprising 9.95 percent at US$15.30 per share — is to be completed within 30 days. The second — a 15 percent stake at US$15.75 per share — is to take place in the second half of this year. After the transactions, Old Mutual’s holding of OM Asset Management will drop to about 26 percent from 50.8 percent, it said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Groups urge EU trade deal

Industry bodies representing the UK food supply chain have called on the government to seek a tariff-free trade agreement with the EU during coming Brexit negotiations. In a joint statement yesterday, the British Retail Consortium, the National Farmers Union and the Food and Drink Federation urged Prime Minister Theresa May to also ensure transitional trade agreements with the EU are in place before the nation leaves the bloc. The groups called on the government to seek out their advice before signing new trade agreements. The food supply chain employs 3.9 million people and generates ￡108 billion (US$135 billion) for the economy annually, the groups said.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan recalling cars in US

Nissan Motor Co is recalling more than 56,000 cars because of power steering hoses that might leak fluid and potentially lead to fires. Nissan North America said the recall affects the 2013 to 2014 Murano vehicles. It said the problem stems from the power steering hose clamp, which might not adequately secure the hose. That could lead to a fire, if it leaks onto a hot engine or exhaust pipes, the company said. Nissan said dealers will install a new power steering high-pressure hose kit, free of charge.

FLAT PANELS

LG leads rankings

Flat-panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) ranked as the world’s second-largest TV screen supplier last month, according to market information advisory firm TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). The company shipped 3.13 million screens, trailing only South Korea’s LG Display Co, whose shipments totaled 3.85 million units, TrendForce said on Thursday last week. China’s BOE Technology Group (京東方) came in third after shipping 2.93 million TV panels last month, the firm said, adding that last month, total TV panel shipments worldwide fell 5.8 percent from a month earlier to 18.71 million units.