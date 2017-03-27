Start-up uses AI to pluck images from video feeds

Bloomberg

If you are a brand advertiser at a car or cereal company, you might want to know when your product appears, unscripted, in hundreds of hours of TV shows or online videos. How to track that without watching all of it? An artificial intelligence start-up has the answer.

Matroid, founded by Stanford University adjunct professor Reza Zadeh, can scan video for all sorts of things, like how often a man holding a gun is recorded. Users can easily write a filter — or “detectors” — to find particular people or objects, or they can pick from a library of pre-programmed filters designed by the start-up.

It is initially focusing on customers who want to analyze TV appearances or scan surveillance video.

For example, a firm might want to track which political candidates got more TV time or which brand of car appears more often on a particular show or network.

One company talking to Matroid wants to post cameras near outdoor billboards and track passersby’s reactions to the ads.

Zadeh said it is also talking to makers of surveillance cameras, but declined to name them.

For surveillance, there is a rapidly increasing amount of video from police body and dashboard cams, home security systems and municipal closed-circuit cameras.

If a police department wants to track how officers respond when they see a man holding a gun, Matroid’s tools could help the department search archived camera footage for men with guns.

As public requests increase for such police footage, officials need easier ways to find the faces and personal details that have to be blurred before it can be released.

The company — which was founded early last year and is funded by New Enterprise Associates Inc (NEA) — unveiled its product on Saturday at the Scaled Machine Learning conference at Stanford.

Google, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, among other big firms, employ computer-vision scientists to determine what or who is in a particular photo, but most companies do not have the artificial intelligence firepower to do it themselves.

With the explosion of video from YouTube to police body cameras, Matroid is seeking to fill the need for rapid scanning of massive volumes of moving images.

“Google can give you pictures of cats, but not cat with grandpa or cat with grandpa and Christmas tree or with your son,” NEA general partner Pete Sonsini said. “It’s really powerful for any human to be able to create a detector that can identify any image or set of images or face from their data set.”

In practice, users select photographs or parts of photos that show what they want to find. Matroid’s algorithms learn from those images and create a detector that can search for the same thing in videos or other photos.

Zadeh is hoping to benefit from the expertise of attendees at the conference and others who want to create detectors. The 600 attendees are to test the product and give feedback to help improve it. Detectors are to be publicly available for others to use and those who designed them are to get a cut of the money made by Matroid.

To grow, the start-up would have to decide where to focus, because there are many potential uses, Sonsini said, adding that they are not the only company working in the broader area.

“Some level of image recognition is not a novel idea,” he said. “But how they are doing it is novel.”