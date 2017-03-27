CPC cuts gasoline, diesel prices on falling crude oil

Staff writer

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would today cut gasoline prices by NT$0.2 and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter to reflect a decline in international crude oil prices last week.

CPC said its average crude oil costs last week fell US$0.44 per barrel from the previous week to US$49.7, as concerns about an increase in US commercial crude oil inventories and a continued boom in shale gas production offset OPEC’s proposal to extend an output cut.

RISING NT DOLLAR

Taking into account the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation of NT$0.308 against the US dollar, CPC said it decided to lower wholesale prices for diesel and gasoline products by 1.49 percent.

CPC’s announcement came one day after Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the nation’s sole privately run oil refiner, announced similar cuts to its prices.