OPEC, non-members extend oil output cuts

Reuters, KUWAIT

A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers recommended extending a global deal to reduce oil output by six months, a draft press release from their meeting yesterday showed.

OPEC and non-member oil-producing countries were meeting in Kuwait to review progress with their global pact to cut supplies.

OPEC and 11 other leading oil producers, including Russia, agreed in December last year to cut their combined output by about 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of this year.

The oil ministerial committee “expressed its satisfaction with the progress made toward full conformity with the voluntary production adjustments and encouraged all participating countries to press on toward 100 percent conformity,” the draft said.

The accord, aimed at supporting the oil market, has lifted crude to more than US$50 per barrel.

However, the price gain has encouraged US shale oil producers, which are not part of the pact, to boost output.

The committee said it took note that certain factors, such as low seasonal demand, refinery maintenance and rising non-OPEC supply had led to an increase in crude oil stocks.

It also noted the liquidation of positions by financial players.

“However, the end of the refinery maintenance season and noticeable slowdown in US stock build, as well as the reduction in floating storage, will support the positive efforts undertaken to achieve stability in the market,” it said.

Before the meeting, Iraqi Minister of Oil Jabar Ali al-Luaibi told reporters there were some encouraging elements that suggested the oil market was improving, and that if all OPEC members agreed measures to help price stability, Iraq would support such steps.