Moore’s law for gas emissions could defeat global warming

By Damian Carrington / The Guardian

A new “carbon law,” modeled on Moore’s law in computing, has been proposed as a road map for beating climate change. It sees carbon emissions halving every decade, while “green” energy continues to double every five years.

The carbon law’s proponents are senior climate-change scientists and they say it provides a simple, broad, but quantitative plan that could drive governments and businesses to make urgently needed carbon cuts, particularly at a time when global warming is falling off the global political agenda.

“The carbon law for keeping us on track with Paris — something we can all follow — is such a valuable contribution at this critical time,” said Christiana Figueres, who as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change chief delivered the landmark Paris climate change deal in 2015.

Moore’s law is the observation that innovation doubles the number of transistors on a computer chip about every two years and it has held true for 50 years.

The researchers behind the carbon law say similar laws of exponential growth can already be seen in clean energy.

“We are already at the start of this trajectory. In the last decade, the share of renewables in the energy sector has doubled every 5.5 years. If doubling continues at this pace fossil fuels will exit the energy sector well before 2050,” said Johan Rockstrim at Stockholm University in Sweden, the lead author of an article published in the journal Science which sets out the carbon law.

The researchers also set out milestones for each decade, with coal disappearing by 2030 and oil by 2040.

“It is both a tale of extreme urgency, reminding the world community of what was agreed [in Paris], and also saying it’s not more difficult than it was establishing Moore’s law in IT, which came through investment, innovation and economies of scale,” said John Schellnhuber at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, another author of the article.

He said the aim of the carbon law was to provide “a really compelling story of how decarbonization can be achieved,” and to bridge the gap between the pledges made by nations in Paris and what will be needed in the long term to keep global warming well below the danger limit of 2?C.

“Short-termism has been a problem for all the 25 years I have been involved in climate negotiations,” Schellnhuber said. “This has exacerbated in 2016 and 2017. The climate issue has disappeared from the radar screens of the international policymakers.”

However, the carbon law shows how global warming can be beaten, the WWF’s Gareth Redmond-King said.

“It’s important to remember that there is genuine hope. This inspiring vision of change reaffirms that we still have time, provided we commit to serious, ambitious and urgent action to control our environmental impact. Every journey, however long and complicated, is easier with a clear map,” Redmond-King said.

The carbon law and accompanying road map sees what the authors call “no-brainer” policies in place by 2020, including ending the huge subsidies enjoyed by fossil fuels, a US$50 per tonne price on carbon emissions and a crackdown on energy efficiency.

The 2020s are the most challenging decade on the route to a zero-emissions world in 2050, Schellnhuber said, as both coal and polluting vehicles have to be phased out at the same time as new clean technology is developed to be deployed in the 2030s.