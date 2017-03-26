By Kerry Sheridan / AFP, PUNTA GORDA, Florida

With a farm-to-table restaurant, driverless shuttles, homes built with the latest “green” techniques and a massive solar farm to offset energy use, Florida’s first sustainable town is now open for business.

The buzz about Babcock Ranch, an eco-friendly city of the future and the largest development of its kind in the US, this month drew more than 15,000 people out for a peek.

“We are building a new town from the ground up and that just doesn’t happen very often,” said Syd Kitson, a retired American football player who dreamed up the vision for Babcock Ranch more than a decade ago.

“We can do it right from the very beginning and that is what we have set out to do,” he said.

Kitson bought the 38,000 hectare ranch in southwestern Florida in 2006.

He sold most of the land to the state as a wildlife preserve, keeping 7,284 hectares for his plan to build an environmentally friendly town on one half, setting aside the other half for open spaces and nature.

Then, the global financial crisis struck in 2007 and Kitson’s plans ground to a halt.

However as the US economy recovered, builders regained interest in the project and began purchasing parcels.

Momentum began to accelerate in the past few years.

Bulldozers are a common sight and vast empty spaces remain, but builders are hard at work erecting homes that in the next two decades are to host a community of about 50,000 people.

“The first phase is going much quicker than we thought,” Kitson said. “You are going to see a lot of people living here very, very quickly.”

A handful of model homes have been completed, and during a two-day Founders Fest this month, visitors streamed in and out to see the latest in energy-efficient designs, along with outdoor kitchens, high ceilings, swimming pools and front porches with rocking chairs.

“It is beautiful,” said visitor Jason Brewer, who came for a look around this time last year and said he is amazed at how much work has been done since then.

“People are excited to see how things are going to turn out,” he said.

The first home — a brand new lakefront house with two bedrooms and a den — was recently sold to a pair of retirees for US$460,000, about twice the average home price in the area, located north of Fort Myers on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The homeowners are expected to move into their new digs in May.

Some visitors expressed concern about the prices and wondered if they would ever be able to afford to buy there.

Babcock Ranch spokeswoman Lisa Hall said that in the coming years, a series of smaller villas and apartments are expected to be built with a price range of US$180,000 to US$220,000.

These lower-priced units will be mixed in with the larger homes, so as to avoid segregating the town according to residents’ incomes, she said.

A key feature of Babcock Ranch is the adjacent 178 hectare solar farm, which provides enough energy to the local utility, Florida Power and Light, to offset the energy use of about 20,000 homes.

Employees navigate the streets using electric cars, which they charge up with orange cords when parked.

A cherry-red, driverless, battery-powered shuttle called EasyMile, one of just a few in use across the US, is also being tested to transport up to 12 people at a time from place to place.

“Some people are nervous, others are excited” when they see a shuttle with no driver, TransDev North America chief information officer Neal Hemenover said.