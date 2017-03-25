Opto Tech profit surged 50% in 2016

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Opto Tech Corp (光磊科技), which supplies LED chips, silicon sensor chips and LED displays, yesterday reported that net income last year grew 49.6 percent from a year ago to NT$854.72 million, although revenue declined 2.52 percent to NT$5.48 billion.

The Hsinchu-based company said its board had approved a proposal to distribute cash dividends of NT$1.2 per share based on last year’s earnings of NT$1.57 per share, which translates into a payout ratio of 76.43 percent.

DIVIDEND YIELD

The planned dividend policy suggests a yield of 7.1 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$16.85 yesterday in Taipei trading.

Opto Tech shares have risen 20.8 percent since the beginning of the year, outperforming the broader market’s 7 percent rise over the period, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Opto Tech spokesman Eric Chen (陳建璋) told a news conference at the stock exchange that the company plans to cut its capitalization by 20 percent, or NT$1.09 billion, to raise its book value per share from NT$15 to NT$16.

“As the firm’s core business is growing steadily and we have sufficient funds, we have decided to adjust the company’s capital structure and return cash to shareholders,” Chen said.

The plan will reduce the firm’s capital to about NT$4.36 billion, Chen said.

BENEFITS

After gaining shareholders’ approval at an annual general meeting in Hsinchu on June 2, the company will return NT$2 per common share to shareholders in September at the earliest, he said.