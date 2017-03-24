Staff writer

MACROECONOMICS

M1B, M2 growth decelerates

Annual growth of M1B and M2 money supply last month diminished because of slower growth in bank loans and investment, the central bank said yesterday. M1B, a narrow measure of the amount of money in circulation, last month rose 5.07 percent from the same period last year, while the broader M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds — increased 3.56 percent, the central bank said in its monthly report. That compared with annual growth rates of M1B and M2 in January of 6.05 percent and 3.72 percent respectively. For the first two months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 5.56 percent and 3.64 percent respectively, the central bank said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

SPIL approves cash dividend

Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL, 矽品精密), the world’s No. 3 chip tester and packager, yesterday said its board approved a cash dividend of NT$1.75 per common share. That represented a payout ratio of 54.86 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$3.19 last year. The distribution also implies a dividend yield of 3.59 percent compared with the stock’s closing price of NT$48.7 yesterday. The proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders at a general meeting on June 28. Shareholders are also to elect nine new board directors during the annual gathering.

SOLAR POWER

SAS reports NT$1.59bn loss

Local solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶) yesterday posted a loss of NT$1.59 billion (US$52.15 million) for last year, compared with net profit of NT$535 million in 2015, due to price declines, as well as investment and foreign exchange losses. The company’s board approved a cash dividend of NT$1.5 per common share, and agreed to issue 85 million new shares to replenish operating capital, repay bank loans and buy equipment. The company is scheduled to hold an annual shareholders’ meeting on June 27 to vote on the proposals.

PLASTICS

FPC to pay cash dividend

Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑) yesterday said its board approved a cash dividend of NT$4.6 per common share based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.17, with a payout ratio of 74.31 percent. The proposed cash dividend, if approved by shareholders on June 13, would be the firm’s largest since 2011’s NT$6.8. The company last year distributed a cash dividend of NT$3.6, with a payout ratio of 74.2 percent. Two of its affiliates controlled by parent Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團) earlier this month announced their dividend plans. Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said it would distribute NT$6 in cash per share, while Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖) said it would offer a cash dividend of NT$5.6 per share. Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), another affiliate, is scheduled to announce its dividend payout today.

TOOLMAKERS

Tongtai decreases dividend

Tongtai Machine and Tool Co Ltd (東台精機) on Wednesday said its board approved a cash dividend of NT$0.5 per share, less than the NT$0.8 the machine toolmaker distributed last year. Due to foreign exchange losses, net profit fell from NT$323 million in 2015 to NT$65.86 million last year, with earnings per share of NT$0.23, company data showed. Shareholders are scheduled to hold an annual general meeting on June 20 to review the company’s dividend proposal.