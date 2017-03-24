ASE inks memorandum on Brazilian joint venture

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, 日月光半導體) yesterday confirmed it has inked an non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Qualcomm Inc and the Sao Paulo state government to invest US$200 million in a chip-packaging plant in Brazil.

ASE has operations in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and the US.

The company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that it signed the memorandum on March 8 and that an official agreement would be signed after all parties reach a consensus on the content of the MOU and the amount of investment.

The Chinese-language newspaper Commercial Times first reported on the planned investment yesterday.

It said the Brazilian plant would be the second venture of its kind, after an earlier partnership with Amkor Technology Inc.

The new plant is to begin operations next year at the earliest, the newspaper said.

Sao Paulo State Governor Geraldo Alckmin said in a statement on March 3 that the parties were in talks about cooperation that was “focused on smartphone microchips, development of 5G technology and related Internet of Things applications.”

“The subject is extremely important for Brazil because we should have a module semiconductor industry in the country. Today we import from the American, Chinese and European markets and we can have that big investment for Brazil, especially in Sao Paulo,” Alckmin said in a statement.

The factory is expected to be located in Campinas region, an information and communication technology district in Sao Paulo, according to the statement.