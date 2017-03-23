Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Fiat Chrysler investigated

French investigating magistrates are to open a probe into automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for suspected cheating in diesel emissions tests, judicial sources said on Tuesday. The investigation follows a recommendation from the French anti-fraud office and is to be run by public health magistrates, they said. France is already investigating global automobile heavyweights Volkswagen AG and Renault SA for allegedly fitting engines with devices designed to fool emissions test equipment, making cars seem less polluting than they actually are. US-Italian-owned Fiat Chrysler is one of the world’s top 10 automakers. It has already been accused in the US of emissions cheating.

BANKING

Wells Fargo in ATM upgrade

Wells Fargo & Co plans to upgrade all 13,000 of its ATMs next week to allow customers to access their funds using their mobile phones instead of traditional bank cards. The announcement was made by Wells Fargo chief executive Tim Sloan on Tuesday at an employee town hall in Orlando, Florida. While banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp have announced similar upgrades to their ATMs, those are still being rolled out. Wells would be the first to upgrade all of its ATMs with the feature across the US. To access their money, customers would get unique eight-digit codes from their Wells Fargo smartphone app and enter the code into the ATM along with their PIN number. The machines would still accept debit cards as well. “Whether a customer happens to have a card on them or not, [the upgrade] provides another simple and secure way to withdraw cash at any of our ATMs,” Wells Fargo head of virtual channel operations Adam Vancini said.

UBS to pass on ECB charges

UBS Group AG is extending charges on cash holdings to more of its customers, becoming the latest bank to pass on the eurozone’s negative interest rates. The world’s largest wealth manager has introduced a charge of 0.6 percent on euro-denominated accounts with cash holdings exceeding 1 million euros (US$1.08 million), the bank told clients in a letter seen by Bloomberg. UBS confirmed the content of the letter. “This charge reflects our costs resulting from the continuing extraordinarily low interest rates in the euro area and increased liquidity regulations,” the bank said in the letter. Clients who do not agree to the conditions need to inform UBS and close their account by the end of next month. The European Central Bank is trying to revive the eurozone economy by charging banks to keep money overnight at the central bank rather than lend or invest it, and by purchasing bonds to drive borrowing costs lower for companies.

LUXURY GOODS

Hermes profit surges 10%

French luxury handbag maker Hermes International SCA reported a 10 percent jump in full-year profit, boosted by Asian sales of leather goods and Birkin handbags, and as tourists return to its stores in Europe. Operating profit climbed to 1.7 billion euros on an adjusted basis, the Paris-based company said yesterday in a statement, in line with the average analyst estimate. The profit margin widened to a record 32.6 percent of sales from 31.8 percent the previous year. The luxury industry has been reporting signs of improvement after years of ebbing demand in China and a slowdown in European tourism. Tiffany & Co reported higher-than-expected earnings last week.