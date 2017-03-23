Alleged manipulation of Tatung stock to be probed

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday said that it would investigate suspected market manipulation of Tatung Co (大同) shares, after allegations were raised in a report by the Chinese-language Mirror Media on Tuesday.

A group of speculators funneled more than NT$10 billion (US$327.8 million) provided by a Chinese backer into Tatung shares, causing wild swings in the company’s share price, the report said.

As the shares surged from about NT$5 in September last year to an all-time high of NT$20.65 on Feb. 20, the speculators made profits on four separate occasions, yielding about NT$2 billion in potentially illegal gains, the report said.

To hide their origin, the Chinese funds were funneled into local brokerage accounts through securities investment trusts set up by custodians in Hong Kong, the report said.

The report also claimed that the speculators had become among Tatung’s largest shareholders, controlling a 16 percent stake through two investment trust accounts.

The report said that the speculation in Tatung shares is likely part of management dispute to wrest control of the company from its founders ahead of a directors election scheduled for May.