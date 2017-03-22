Agencies

BANKING

Cash laundered, report says

Several British banks allegedly processed nearly US$740 million in a multibillion-dollar Russian money-laundering scam, the Guardian reported on Monday. According to documents obtained by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, at least US$20 billion was moved out of Russia between 2010 and 2014 in a vast criminal operation called “The Global Laundromat.” The scam involved more than 500 people, including oligarchs and Russian criminals with links to the government and spy agency the KGB. British banks, including HSBC Holdings PLC, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and Barclays PLC reportedly handled more than 1,900 transactions — out of 70,000. A further 373 operations are believed to have gone through US banks, for a total amount of US$63 million, the Guardian said.

INTERNET

888 to pay special dividend

British online gaming company 888 Holdings PLC said it would pay a special dividend of US$0.105 per share for last year after posting a 82 percent surge in full-year pretax profit, driven by strong performance in its sports betting and casino businesses. The group, which operates the 888 casino, poker, sport and bingo brands, said it was recommending a final dividend of US$0.51 per share along with an additional one-off US$0.105 cents per share bringing the total dividend to US$0.194 per share. The company announced an interim dividend of US$0.38 in August last year. Revenue at its casino and sports divisions rose 21 percent and 49 percent respectively, with total group revenue increasing 13 percent to US$520.8 million. Pretax profit rose to US$59.2 million from US$32.5 million the previous year.

COWORKING

Softbank buys WeWork stake

Softbank Group Corp has invested US$300 million in WeWork Cos Inc, a person familiar with the matter said, an influx of cash that values the New York-based coworking giant at more than US$17 billion. The investment from Softbank is the first in what is expected to be a much larger stake, said the person, who asked not to be identified. WeWork, which rents out desks and offices to small businesses, freelancers and other workers, sold the shares at a higher price than in its previous round, when it was valued at about US$16 billion last year. The new investment was disclosed in a securities filing.

INTERNET

Hackers target car tech

Baidu Inc (百度) has revealed that a gang of “hackers-for-hire” tried to steal its driverless car technology, prompting it to bulk up its cybersecurity team. The Beijing-based company’s head of cybersecurity, Ma Jie (馬傑), said it was unclear who was behind the gang. “It’s very difficult to know who employs them to do that, but we know someone tried to hire someone in the underground market to steal from us,” Ma said.

ELECTRONICS

Galaxy S8 to debut ‘Bixby’

Samsung Electronics Co announced on Monday that a voice-powered digital assistant named “Bixby” would debut with its flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone set to be unveiled by the South Korean consumer electronics giant. Bixby enters a crowded field of digital assistants powered by artificial intelligence. Samsung said Bixby would focus on letting people control mobile apps with spoken directives for a set of preinstalled apps. Samsung late last year bought Viv, a start-up with cofounders who were part of the team that built virtual assistant Siri, which Apple bought seven years ago.