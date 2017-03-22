Volatility of Meitu shares spooks watchdog

Bloomberg

Hong Kong’s latest stock-market drama is putting a spotlight on the volatile trading patterns of Chinese investors who use the territory’s cross-border exchange links.

The links’ most-active stock on Monday was a beauty-enhancing selfie app developer called Meitu Inc (美圖). After the shares surged as much as 28 percent over the course of the day, they tumbled as much as 33 percent in the final 90 minutes of trading.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has requested the trading records of Meitu shares from brokers at least three times since January, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported yesterday, citing unidentified people.

The moves were triggered by heavy trading from mainland investors, according to Mirabaud Asia Ltd, and reflect a pattern that is becoming more prevalent amid increased Chinese money flowing into the territory.

Meitu’s swings in the two weeks since it was added to Hong Kong’s stock-trading links with exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen raise questions about how the territory is going to cope with an influx of investors who often buy and sell on a whim.

“With southbound connect, certain elements of the Hong Kong market have become like China,” Mirabaud Hong Kong-based director of trading Andrew Clarke said. “As a trader, you wouldn’t go near them. The more we see trading patterns in stocks like we did in Meitu, the more likely the SFC and the exchange will push for stricter surveillance.”

Meitu said it had not been contacted by Hong Kong regulators in relation to any such investigation and was not in a position to provide further comment.

The stock was down another 10 percent as of midday in Hong Kong yesterday.

Meitu is set to announce last year’s earnings on Friday and said it expects further losses this year.

The shares soared 78 percent through Friday last week from March 6, when it was added to the mainland links. Meitu’s 30-day volatility on Monday rose to the highest level since its debut in December last year.

Meitu was the most traded southbound stock on Monday, with mainland investors accounting for about 30 percent of the HK$3.8 billion (US$489 million) volume, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That helped push it to become the third-most traded company by value in Hong Kong that day, just behind blue-chips Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and China Mobile Ltd (中國移動).

The December last year start of second stock link, with Shenzhen, opened direct access for mainland investors to Hong Kong-listed mid-cap stocks.

Mainland investors bought a net 13 billion yuan (US$1.9 billion) of Hong Kong stocks last week through exchange links, the most this year. Their net purchases totaled 3.73 billion yuan on Monday.