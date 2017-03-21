Israeli PM aims to boost business ties with China

AP, BEIJING

Israel wants to boost cooperation with China in technology, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Chinese premier yesterday, as he led a large business delegation on a visit to Beijing to promote commercial ties with the Asian giant.

Netanyahu said in opening remarks at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) that Israel and China could explore “many ways of technological cooperation.”

Earlier yesterday, Netanyahu told a meeting of more than 600 Israeli and Chinese businesspeople that Israel is well-positioned to help China upgrade its products, services and utilities with better technology.

“I think that there is an extraordinary capacity for China to assume its rightful place, as it’s doing, on the world stage,” Netanyahu said.

“We are your perfect junior partner for that effort,” he said, adding that the governments would sign a series of agreements. “I believe this is a marriage made in heaven.”

Netanyahu also met with the heads of large Chinese corporations, including Dalian Wanda Group Co (萬達集團), e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) and Internet search company Baidu Inc (百度).

“I told them that in today’s world there are several concentrations of technology, not many — the US, Israel — and Israel is open for business with China,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying in a government statement.

During his visit, Netanyahu also plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who will host an official banquet.

Netanyahu said the nations would discuss a free-trade agreement. He also told Li that he looked forward to discussing the region’s security situation with China.

“There is a great deal of convulsion in the world, including in our part of the world, and I would like to have the opportunity to exchange views with you and see how we can cooperate together” for stability and peace, he said.

Along with playing a more active diplomatic role in the Middle East, Beijing has also been expanding its security presence in the region, including the building of ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia through joint military drills and port visits.