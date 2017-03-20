Staff writer, with CNA

BROKERAGES

Local firms see profits soar

Securities companies saw net profits soar last month on the back of a strong showing in the local equity market, as well as a significant increase in turnover. The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on Friday said that the aggregate profit of 75 local brokerages hit NT$3.35 billion (US$109.38 million), a rise of more than 160 percent month-on-month. A total of 64 securities houses were profitable last month, while 11 incurred losses, TWSE data showed. In the first two months of the year, local securities firms posted NT$4.79 billion in net profit, representing a year-on-year rise of 277 percent, the TWSE said.

CHIPMAKERS

IC designers ranked No. 2

Market research firm IC Insights on Friday reported that Taiwan was ranked the second-largest IC designer in the world last year, lagging only behind the US. IC Insights said that local IC design houses took an 18 percent share of total world sales, while the US garnered a 53 percent share. China came third with a 10 percent share, ahead of Europe and Japan, which gained 1 percent and less than 1 percent respectively, IC Insights said.

JOBS

Manpower polls employers

US-based human resources advisory firm ManpowerGroup on Tuesday said that about 29 percent of 1,004 employers polled in Taiwan would expand their workforce during the April-to-June period, while 5 percent would cut jobs and about 64 percent said they expect the size of their workforce to remain the same. ManpowerGroup said there have been signs of an improvement in the financial business, prompting financial holding firms to expand their workforces, in particular in digital engineering and financial management.