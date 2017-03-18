Agencies

PANAMA

Banks manage record assets

Banks based in Panama managed a record level of assets last year despite fallout from the “Panama Papers” scandal, the International Banking Center said on Thursday. The center, which represents Panamanian and foreign banks, said members’ assets “reached the record level of US$121.075 billion” — a jump of 3.3 percent over 2015. The country is a regional transport hub, with a major international airport and the recently expanded Panama Canal.

EUROPEAN UNION

Whistle-blowing tool set up

The EU’s antitrust watchdog on Thursday said it has set up a new system to allow whistle-blowers to secretly denounce cartels or companies that might be fixing prices. The system involves encrypted messaging and allows users to send information without forwarding any of the usual metadata that would identify the person. European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said that “inside knowledge can be a powerful tool to help the commission uncover cartels and other anti-competitive practices.”

AVIATION

France probing Airbus

French authorities joined the UK in a corruption probe of Airbus Group SE centered on allegations of fraudulent practices related to selling planes and arranging aircraft financing. The probe by France’s Parquet National Financier follows steps by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office in August last year to look into possible fraud, bribery and corruption in Airbus’ civil aviation business related to third-party consultants, the firm said. The two authorities will coordinate with one another, it said. The company has said it dropped the questionable intermediaries and expects suspended financing guarantees to be restored.

SMARTWATCHES

Swatch developing OS

Swatch Group AG said it is developing an alternative to the iOS and Android operating systems for smartwatches as Switzerland’s largest maker of timepieces vies with Silicon Valley for control of consumers’ wrists. The company’s Tissot brand will introduce a model toward the end of next year that uses the Swiss-made system, which will also be able to connect small objects and wearables, Swatch CEO Nick Hayek said in an interview on Thursday. The technology will need less battery power and it will protect data better, he said.

AUTOMAKERS

Volvo seeks to raise US$1bn

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars Corp, owned by China’s Geely Holding Group (吉利控股集團), is seeking to raise US$1 billion through the sale of preferred shares ahead of a potential initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Quoting sources close to the negotiations, the Journal said Volvo Cars had “approached a number of Chinese investors about the share purchase, including sovereign wealth funds and private-equity firms.”

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla to raise US$1.15bn

Tesla Motors Inc on Wednesday announced plans to raise US$1.15 billion in new funding to help fuel production of a mass market-targeted Model 3 electric car set for release this year. Tesla said it plans to offer US$250 million in common stock and US$750 million in convertible notes, with underwriters being given the option to buy an additional 15 percent of each offering. Tesla cofounder and CEO Elon Musk will take part by buying US$25 million worth of new shares, the company said.