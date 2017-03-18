EU authorities to take on Facebook, Google, Twitter

Reuters, BRUSSELS

European consumer protection authorities will ask social media companies Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Twitter Inc to amend their terms of service within one month or possibly face fines, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The companies on Thursday proposed some ways to resolve the issues and discussed them with the authorities, the person said, adding that the meeting was constructive. The source was not authorized to speak to the media and requested anonymity.

US technology companies have faced tight scrutiny in Europe for the way they do business, from privacy to how quickly they remove illegal or hateful content.

The authorities sent letters to the companies in December, saying that some of service terms broke EU consumer protection law and that they needed to do more to tackle fraud and scams on their Web sites.

According to the letters seen by Reuters, some of those terms include requiring users to seek redress in court in California, where the companies are based, instead of their country of residence.

Other issues include not identifying sponsored content clearly, requiring consumers to waive mandatory rights, such as the right to cancel a contract, and an excessive power for the companies to determine the suitability of content generated by users, according to the letters.

In the case of Alphabet’s Google unit, the concerns were about its social network Google+.

The authorities are being supported by the European Commission and could impose fines if they are not satisfied.

The authorities also proposed setting up a standard communication channel to notify the companies of content deemed illegal and the action requested, according to the letters.

In related news, Google is trying to improve the quality of its search results by directing review teams to flag content that might come across as upsetting or offensive.

With the change, content with racial slurs could now get flagged under a new category called “upsetting-offensive.” So could content that promotes hate or violence against a specific group of people based on gender, race or other criteria.

While flagging something does not directly affect the search results themselves, it is used to tweak the company’s software so that better content ranks higher.

This approach might, for instance, push down content that is inaccurate or has other questionable attributes, thereby giving prominence to trustworthy sources.

The review teams — composed of contractors known as “quality raters” — already comb through Web sites and other content to flag questionable items such as pornography.

Google added “upsetting-offensive” in its latest guidelines for quality raters.

Google declined to comment on the changes, which were reported in the blog Search Engine Land and elsewhere.

Additional reporting by AP