Agencies

MAcROECONOMICS

US housing starts rebound

Construction of new housing last month rebounded to its highest level in four months, the US Department of Commerce reported yesterday. During a unseasonably warm month, total housing starts rose 3 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.29 million units, its highest level since October last year. The result was in line with analyst forecasts and 6.2 percent above the results recorded in the same month last year. Meanwhile, posting a second consecutive month of gains, single-family units jumped 6.5 percent to 872,000 new units, a level not surpassed since October 2007, as the tight housing sector showed signs of adding supply in a tight market. However, the number of new housing permits dropped 6.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.21 million, suggesting the pace of construction might slow.

MACROECONOMICS

Australian jobless rate up

Last month’s unemployment rate unexpectedly climbed as the Australian economy shed jobs, indicating spare capacity remains a problem in the labor market, and wages and inflation are likely to remain subdued. Employment fell 6,400 from January, with the jobless rate rising from 5.7 percent to 5.9 percent, the highest level since January last year, official data released yesterday showed. Full-time jobs last month rose by 27,100, while part-time employment dropped 33,500, with participation rate holding at 64.6 percent in the month, the data showed.

AUTOMAKERS

European car sales slow

European car sales growth cooled last month, as political uncertainty clouds the area’s economic outlook and the market becomes increasingly saturated after three years of expansion. After a 10 percent jump in January, industrywide registrations last month rose 2.1 percent to 1.1 million vehicles, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association said yesterday. Volkswagen AG’s European sales slumped 1.5 percent, causing its market share to drop to from 23.9 percent a year earlier to 23 percent. Registrations of PSA Group’s Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars declined 3.1 percent, while future partner Adam Opel AG slipped 1.2 percent.

ELECTRONICS

GoPro announces layoffs

Mini-camera maker GoPro Inc on Wednesday announced plans to trim another 270 jobs in a quest to become profitable. GoPro, which soared to popularity with cameras used for social media and extreme sports photography, said the new round of cuts was part of an internal reorganization to “do fewer things better.” It follows a cut in November last year of 15 percent of its staff, about 200 jobs at the time. GoPro said that revenue in the current quarter was on track to be at the high end of its forecast of US$190 million to US$210 million.

MINING

Agarwal to buy Anglo stake

Indian mining billionaire Anil Agarwal plans to buy as much as ￡2 billion (US$2.5 billion) of Anglo American PLC shares in the market after a merger proposal failed last year. The full stake would equate to about 13 percent of Anglo’s stock, making Agarwal the second-largest shareholder after South Africa’s Public Investment Corp. It will give him a strong voice in the company’s strategy, as the blue-chip British mining firm cements its recovery from a slump in commodity prices. While Agarwal said the purchase was a family investment and that he would not make a takeover bid, the brash Indian tycoon offered to merge part of his mining empire with Anglo American last year, only to be rebuffed.