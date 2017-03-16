German authorities raid offices of Audi over diesel scandal

Bloomberg

Volkswagen AG’s Audi luxury car unit was raided by German prosecutors yesterday as investigations into the manipulation of diesel engines continue to weigh on the manufacturing group.

Prosecutors raided offices at the company’s main sites in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm, Audi spokesman Juergen de Graeve told reporters before the automaker held its annual earnings news conference.

The raids began at 7am and were ongoing, he said, declining to comment on the move’s reason.

Audi is fully cooperating with authorities to clarify the allegations, De Graeve added.

The raids marked a fresh blow to Volkswagen’s efforts to overcome the diesel engine manipulation scandal that erupted in September 2015 and shaved 1.63 billion euros (US$1.73 billion at the current exchange rate) of earnings at Audi, the group’s largest earnings contributor last year.

Protecting profit at Audi is key for Volkswagen, the world’s best-selling automaker, as it spends money on fixing as many as 11 million rigged diesel cars while maintaining financial firepower to develop electric vehicles and new digital services.