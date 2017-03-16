FTC fines PCSC NT$5 million over a lack of disclosure

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) yesterday fined President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商) NT$5 million (US$162,127) for not fully disclosing information to franchisees.

PCSC, the nation’s largest convenience store chain operator, did not entirely disclose restrictions on commodity orders before inking contracts with franchisees, which contravened the Fair Trade Act (公平交易法), the commission said.

The act stipulates that franchisers are required to reveal important details when recruiting new partners, such as expenses generated before and during operations and restrictions during the contract period.

Due to strict inventory management policies, PCSC requires its franchisees to follow the company’s regulations on purchase volume, with contract renewals subject to rejection for compliance failures, the statement said.

PCSC should fully disclose its policy in contracts, as it is important information for franchisees to evaluate relevant costs and risks, the commission said.